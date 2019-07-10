Nebraska State Patrol troopers removed 16 impaired drivers from the road during the Fourth of July weekend, Wednesday through Sunday.
This enforcement was made possible in part by a grant for $16,930 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. The grant enforcement ran July 3-5, but troopers remained vigilant on the roads throughout the busy travel weekend, according to a press release from the State Patrol.
“Troopers across the state not only patrolled Nebraska’s roads this weekend, but also assisted with local Independence Day celebrations in a variety of ways,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we continue to move through the summer, we encourage all motorists to follow traffic safety laws, avoid distracted or impaired driving, and always wear your seat belt.”
In addition to the 16 drivers arrested for DUI, troopers issued citations for speeding (487), open alcohol container (14), minor in possession (8), driving under suspension (37), no proof of insurance (20), no seat belt (23) and improper child restraint (16).
Troopers also performed 213 motorist assists from July 3-7.