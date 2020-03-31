A 66-year-old Imperial man was arrested Monday after an investigation of reported sexual assaults of a child.
The man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child and third-degree sexual assault of a child, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.
In February, the State Patrol was notified by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services that a series of assaults on a child had been reported to them.
The release states that the State Patrol determined that the assaults started in 2015 and continued until this year.
