Artist Armando Villareal creates sports art and his work has earned him the opportunity for some national awards.
The 1995 Imperial graduate has moved back to his hometown after working since 2008 in various locations as a sports artist. His work has been entered in contests hosted by Uniswag, one of the premier organizations that honor sports uniform design, Villareal said.
Two helmets Villareal designed — for the University of Central Florida and the University of Utah — were entered in Uniswag’s Helmet of the Year and Throwback Uniform of the Year contests. Online voting has ended for Helmet of the Year, but Throwback Uniform of the Year votes can be cast through Sunday at uniswag.com/uniform-of-the-year-voting. Winners will be announced Feb. 4.
“I used to do sports art and I was licensed by the NBA, Major League Baseball, NFL and the NHL and I did work for Muhammad Ali and stuff like that,” Villareal said.
While working for a company out of Los Angeles, Villareal met a representative from Schutt Sports, a company that develops sports equipment.
“It was about five or six years ago I was at a retail summit for Major League Baseball in Las Vegas and I met a guy from Schutt Sports and he wanted to know if I’d be interested in painting football helmets,” Villareal said. “At the time, I told him he needed to talk to my boss and that was the last I heard of it.”
Villareal later moved on from that company and is now working independently.
“Fast forward a couple of years and (the Schutt representative) reconnected with me and wanted to know if I’d still be interested in doing that,” Villareal said.
He designed a helmet for Mississippi State University for the 2018 football season.
“For 2019, I did a football helmet for the University of Central Florida and the University of Utah,” Villareal said. “UCF has a ‘Space Game’ every year and they make it special, and the theme for the game was ‘The light and dark side of the moon.’”
His helmet won one of the weekly awards from Uniswag. Villareal said two major organizations keep track of the latest and greatest in sports uniforms: Uniform Authority and Uniswag.
“Uniform Authority, we won best helmet of the year for them about a month ago or so,” Villareal said. “Uniswag, they have a uniform of the week, and Utah and UCF both won the weeks that (the teams) wore them (in a game).”
At the end of the year, Uniswag opens the awards on social media and gives people the opportunity to vote for their favorites.
“Right now I have UCF and Utah up for helmet of the year and Utah’s uniform is a throwback and the uniform and helmet are up for throwback uniform of the year,” Villareal said. “In the sports equipment world, Uniform Authority and Uniswag are like the Oscars or something like that. It’s kind of a big deal, especially for a hick from Imperial, Nebraska, to be doing this kind of stuff, so it’s kind of cool.”
Villareal’s friend Tommy Smith is from North Platte.
“‘Mando’ is one of the most loving, caring, easygoing, humble guys I know,” Smith said. “He is living his humble Nebraska dream and never gave up on the dream.”
Villareal has entered his artwork in numerous Nebraska competitions. His art was selected for the annual Nebraska Habitat Stamp five times.
Villareal and his wife, Lora, have two children, Jaxsen and Benjami, and are expecting a daughter in April.
“I’m living in Imperial with my wife and kids and this is home again,” Villareal said. “My wife’s parents and my parents are both here.”
