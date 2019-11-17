Imperial team wins national FFA parliamentary procedure contest

IMPERIAL — A group of six high schoolers from Imperial made some history at the start of November. They teamed up to win the national FFA parliamentary procedure contest and became the first-ever program from Nebraska to do so.
But the title — and the traveling trophy gavel that comes with it — is just part of the story. It is also about where the team came from and what it took to get to that celebration at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
The six girls — Lindsey Mendenhall, Courtney Odens, Brooklyn Christensen, Alexis Richmond, Jozie Schilke and Valerie Herbert — come from a school with a student enrollment of 160 in grades nine through 12.
They were one of the smallest schools among the 42 teams that competed in the national parliamentary procedure contest. The team that finished second from the Sandra Day O’Connor High School in Helotes, Texas, has a student population of 3,300 — more than the population of Imperial itself.
“I think it shows that if you are willing to commit yourself daily, it doesn’t matter where you are from,” Imperial FFA coach Jeremy Vlasin said in a telephone interview earlier this week. “If you’re willing to outwork everyone else, good things can happen.”
When it comes to work, Vlasin said it was practices either early morning before school or later in the night after the girls completed their commitments to other extra curricular activities.
He said the girls could be found reading materials from Robert’s Rules of Order — the source manual for parliamentary procedure — over their 30-minute lunch breaks at school.
“Ask about anyone at the school and they would tell you they would see (the team members) carrying around huge binders with questions,” said Vlasin, who teaches agriculture marketing and law and policy, geography and interpersonal skills classes at Imperial High School “They constantly had it with them. They just found opportunities and times to study.
“I’m sure at times it didn’t feel that good and they wanted to be doing something else,” Vlasin said. “I’m sure they might have asked if it was worth it with all the things I was asking them to do and if it was going to pan out. At the end of the day it is OK to have those thoughts but the thing is, they kept going.”
The team won the state title in April to get a chance to compete over two days in late October for the national title.
The parliamentary procedure competition tests students’ ability to effectively communicate ideas during a meeting. The first component was a 45 question general knowledge exam of parliamentary law in which the team members must have a combined overall average score of 90%. The six Imperial girls had an average mark of 91%, just two points behind the high score for the competition.
The test was followed over the next two days by a 10-minute demonstration of parliamentary procedure then oral questions, written minutes of the demonstration as well as a team problem solving activity. All of which was based on the 500-page Robert’s Rules of Order.
The Imperial team not only faced the mental challenge of the competition but also from a team member’s tragedy going into the national competition.
Odens lost her 19-year-old sister in an accident just two weeks before the Imperial squad left for Indianapolis.
“It’s one of those things where you look at her at the time and say, ‘No one will blame you if you don’t want to finish this,’” Vlasin said. “At nationals I just gave her a hug and said, ‘Thank you for sticking with this, you had every reason not to.’ She just looked at me and said, ‘I never gave it a thought of quitting.’”
The Imperial team were among the dozen teams that survived the initial cutdown from 42 teams in the preliminary round of the national competition. Imperial then made it to the Final Four and ultimately heard its name as the champion.
“We talked about this from Day 1 of the (school) year. This is what (the team) set out to do,” Vlasin said. “We were going for (the title) and were going to be disappointed if it didn’t happen. It doesn’t make it any more surreal when we heard the Texas team announced as second place and we knew we won.”
The title and trophy and subsequent celebration was sweet, but Vlasin said that isn’t his biggest takeaway of the weekend.
“I think it’s just the choice the girls made for me is what I admire the most about this team,” Vlasin said. “They had that choice to pack it in during times this year or to keep pushing forward.
“I told them it was going to get hard and that if you want to compete at the highest level, get comfortable with feeling uncomfortable,” Vlasin said. “I told them if they pushed through that and have that resiliency, good things will happen and they showed that.”
