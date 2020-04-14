The state of Nebraska has suspended in-person early voting for the primary election at county election offices, Lincoln County Election Commissioner Becky Rossell said Monday.
Rossell updated the Lincoln County commissioners on the current situation as well as the voting process for the primary May 12.
“We will still accommodate voters who require the use of an (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible ballot marking device or voters who require assistance to complete their ballots,” Rossell said. Those people will need to schedule an appointment with the County Clerk’s Office.
Rossell said once the courthouse closed to the public, she decided to mail early voting application postcards to all registered voters in Lincoln County.
“As of April 9 at 7 p.m., we have received 5,332 early voting applications back into our office for processing,” Rossell said. “We are working with them as quickly as possible to get ballots mailed out to voters.”
Applications may be returned by mail (a stamp is required), or voters may drop off applications at the drop box in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot at 302 N. Jeffers St., near the Children’s Museum, she said.
For those who did not receive an application in the mail, one may be found at co.lincoln.ne.us under the 2020 Elections tab on the home page.
Rossell said she has been working on finding poll workers.
“I personally contacted poll workers who have worked at polling sites in Lincoln County in the past to determine if they would still be willing to work on Election Day,” Rossell said. “I require a minimum of 42 poll workers for the 14 precincts in the city of North Platte.”
She said there are 10 precincts outside the city as well.
“Due to the COVID-19 virus, it is my intention to combine the 14 precincts in the city of North Platte plus Hall Precinct into two polling locations that are large venues,” Rossell said. “There will still be separate tables and election boards for each voting precinct spaced adequately apart.”
Rossell said her office is getting many phone calls. She asks residents to check the Lincoln County website before calling for information.
“We are available to take your calls,” she said. “However, if there is a large volume of calls coming in at the same time or we are already on the phone, you will get our voicemail.”
She asked callers to leave a message and phone number and her office will return calls as quickly as possible.
For those interested in being poll workers, a description of the duties required is on the county’s website. A poll worker application form is also available on the site.
In another report to the commissioners, Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers said there is “minor instability” in the state concerning food, water and shelter because of the COVID-19 situation.
“This is especially prevalent with food banks, who are seeing less donations,” Myers said, and “having staffing issues as volunteers don’t want to go out and their transportation system has slowed.”
He reported “major instability” in the state related to health and medical care.
“They are estimating that this (COVID-19 cases) will peak April 26 in Nebraska, projecting 189 deaths,” Myers said. “This is lower than previous projections.”
Myers said normal procedures need to be used for all non-COVID issues.
“There is a minor flood threat for us this year,” Myers said.
In other action:
» The board approved an agreement with Mainelli Wagner and Associates for replacement of the O’Fallon Bridge and authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign.
» The board tabled a tort claim filed by Rich and Beth DeFreece.
» The board approved an application by Byron Perkins, owner, and Dave Colvin, purchaser, for Wagon Trail Administrative Subdivision located at 1618 N. Wagon Trail Road.
