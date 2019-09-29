Information, technology drive updates to NDOT’s ‘rolling closure’ model for winter weather

As September turns to October, authorities from Omaha to Salt Lake City turn their thoughts to keeping Interstate 80 motorists safe through another winter.
New tools are taking shape to aid their task, even as they review communication strategies and warning systems evolved over more than half a century.
Aided by Federal Highway Administration grants, state highway departments in Nebraska, Wyoming and Utah are implementing high-technology upgrades to better manage their 1,000-mile-long stretch of I-80 when snow and high winds strike.
“The important point is to get the drivers as much information as fast as possible when adverse conditions exist,” said Matthew Baker of Lincoln, transportation systems management and operations engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The region has vexed travelers since the Union Pacific — which I-80 largely parallels — built the first transcontinental railroad through the three states 150 years ago.
It’s “one of the highest-volume freight corridors in the western U.S.,” but also “subject to some of the most extreme weather conditions in the lower 48 states,” NDOT officials wrote in a 2017 three-state proposal to FHWA.
It’ll be at least one more winter before motorists see advisory “variable speed limit” electronic signs sprouting from Overton to the Wyoming line, said Baker, who began his career at NDOT’s District 6 office in North Platte.
Such signs were installed along I-80 in Wyoming under an FHWA grant for a 2016 “pilot” of the Multi-State Integrated Corridor Management Project, he said.
FHWA officials awarded a $2.76 million grant for the three-state project in April. Most of those funds will be used in Nebraska, with about $285,000 going to Utah, Baker said.
Both states will match the grant with a combined $5.5 million in state funds and in-kind services, he added. Wyoming didn’t receive FHWA funds in April but remains an active partner.
Baker said the variable speed-limit signs — which in Nebraska will be yellow with black lettering above LED displays — will be the project’s most visible aspect.
Other three-state initiatives will more fully employ cellphone towers and satellite radio for weather alerts and promote short-range automobile devices that send signals from ditched or wrecked vehicles to equipment in passing cars and trucks.
With the latter, “you could go into your app (and) press an SOS button, and another car going by would grab the message” and transmit it when it passes an NDOT receiver along I-80, Baker said.
Meanwhile, authorities will keep refining nearly 55 years’ worth of winter weather lessons.
Their strategy, built upon well-publicized, highly coordinated “rolling closures” when snow and high winds combine, evolved after I-80 reached the region in the 1960s.
Retired NDOT District 6 Engineer Les O’Donnell, who spent most of his 45-year career in North Platte, was project engineer for the construction of I-80’s Hershey-to-Sutherland stretch and Ogallala interchange in 1967 and 1968.
When he succeeded Harold Easom as district engineer in 1974, the then-Nebraska Department of Roads used two-way radios to reach snowplow crews and landline telephones to update Lincoln headquarters, he said.
But the department, local and state law enforcement and leaders of I-80 towns weren’t talking regularly with each other or neighboring states, said O’Donnell, who retired in 2005.
As one 1970s storm buried the interstate from Paxton west, O’Donnell said, he closed westbound I-80 at North Platte — with the sun shining on many a disgruntled traveler.
“In those people’s minds, they were not happy because they could see no problems in going on west,” he said.
But such drivers regularly wound up stranded or ditched along Denver-bound I-76 in northeast Colorado and I-80 in eastern Wyoming. The freeways converge west of Big Springs, just east of Colorado’s northeast corner.
After a series of major 1970s blizzards, officials in Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado launched a series of multistate meetings to seek a better way to manage winter travel.
“Wyoming was basically the ringleader,” O’Donnell said, given that I-80 from Pine Bluffs to Laramie had already proved a dangerous stretch.
O’Donnell was so impressed by the approach at that first regional meeting that he duplicated it in North Platte with District 6 community leaders, first responders, newspapers and TV and radio stations.
The multistate and North Platte meetings convinced participants to share information, enlist the press in circulating weather warnings and road closures and stress the “responsibility of the traveling public’s safety,” O’Donnell said.
“From that time on, things changed.”
Local leaders learned to notify law enforcement and roads officials when their hotels, motels and truck stops approached capacity during bad storms.
It’s so ingrained now, O’Donnell said, that North Platte has largely avoided using emergency shelters since a massive March 1987 blizzard in central and eastern Nebraska stranded more than 3,000 I-80 travelers in North Platte and overwhelmed existing lodging.
Electronic “dynamic message signs” have been installed since the 1990s so travelers can “make an educated decision about whether to drive into the storm area or whether to reroute themselves,” said North Platte native Gary Thayer, who succeeded O’Donnell as District 6 engineer in 2005.
An early prototype, O’Donnell said, was installed on westbound I-80 in the early 1980s between the North Platte weigh station and the Newberry Access exit.
Five static messages rotated within the sign, illuminated by lights inside it, he said. “We called it ‘The Tumbler.’”
In the last few years, NDOT has fully automated the series of gates that shut off I-80 entrances and force interstate traffic to exit when closures are announced, Thayer and Baker said.
Before that, NDOT crews or district office personnel had to shut the gates manually and deal with irate motorists, said Thayer and District 6 operations and maintenance manager Roger Klasna.
Baker felt their pain as he began his NDOT career in District 6 in 2004. Just a year later, as Thanksgiving weekend in 2005 ended, snow whipped by 60 mph winds shut down I-80 and U.S. 30 throughout central Nebraska.
As the storm raged, Baker spent hours bundled up at the U.S. Highway 30-Newberry Access intersection, talking to motorists trying to talk their way around barriers.
“I got to speak to a lot of people,” he said. “Some had to get to a town meeting at the airport. Others lived in Hershey, and still others were cooking up a story trying to get by.”
The three-state project’s variable speed limit signs, Thayer said, hopefully will reduce the number of motorists who barrel down I-80 without adjusting for conditions.
One infamous YouTube video shows the carnage from a 70-vehicle pileup in slick, low-visibility conditions in April 2015 between Cheyenne and Laramie. I-80 rises past 8,000 feet in both directions on that stretch before descending.
The electronic signs will eventually replace the static speed limit signs just past the ends of I-80 on-ramps, Baker said.
Additional signs likely will be added between interchanges more than 8 miles apart, such as the 13-mile stretch between North Platte and Hershey.
Thayer said he’s hopeful that the next generation of technological aids will lessen the need for road closures.
“Our ultimate goal is to never close I-80,” he said. “As technology progresses, if we can get people to drive at a safe speed based on conditions, we may be able to achieve that here in Nebraska.”
