Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested four jail inmates on suspicion of robbery, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office Tuesday.
Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man, a 20-year old man, a 22-year old man, and another 22-year-old man on suspicion of robbery. The Sheriff's Office said charges may be pending. All are inmates at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
Another inmate reported to staff that he was assaulted by several people at the jail and they took his personal property.
Deputies learned that four other inmates entered the cell of the inmate and video footage showed the inmate being assaulted and personal items being removed by the offending inmates, according to the press release.