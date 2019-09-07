North Platte has been named the safest city in Nebraska by Insurify, an online car insurance quote comparison service.
Kacie Saxer-Taulbee, data scientist and writer for Insurify, said Insurify uses data from the driving records of individuals filling out insurance claims to determine the safest city in each state.
“In each city we look at a percentage of people that have a moving violation,” Saxer-Taulbee said. “The city in each state with the lowest percentage of violations is the winner.”
The moving violations include speeding, at-fault accidents, DUI, reckless driving and running a red light, among others, according to Insurify.
Saxer-Taulbee said Insurify gives this award annually.
“This award indicates something the winning towns should be proud of,” Saxer-Taulbee said.
North Platte Police Chief Daniel Hudson said he was proud of the city for receiving the award. Hudson also mentioned actions the police department took to make sure the streets were safe.
“We are very fortunate to have mature and responsible drivers,” Hudson said.
Hudson said one-ways of Dewey and Jeffers streets are a major problem spot for collisions.
Hudson said they combat the problem by making traffic stops and educating drivers. He said the police have also made an effort through the news media and social media to remind the public to slow down in certain intersections and be cautious during events and busy times.
Since the beginning of the year, Hudson said, North Platte police have been called to 99 fewer traffic collisions than last year — 545 in 2019 compared with 644 from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 2018.
Meanwhile, citations and warnings are up. Police have issued 1,702 warnings from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, compared with 1,687 in 2018. Citations so far this year are reported at 828 compared with 679 in 2018, according to Hudson.
