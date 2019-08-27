It’s a good time to be a local government needing to issue bonds cheaply, an Omaha underwriting professional told Lincoln County commissioners Monday as preparations for expanding the county jail continued.
Recent declines in U.S. bond markets mean a jail-related bond issue of $3.5 million to $4.5 million would carry a 1.85% interest rate if sold now, said Andy Forney, vice president of D.A. Davidson & Cos.
He said rates should stay around that level so the county can finalize its plans for adding a wing on the jail’s northeast side and issue bonds in early November.
“Nobody knows what’s going to happen over the next six months, but I don’t think we need to do a fire drill here,” Forney told commissioners.
The county expects to issue “limited tax obligation bonds” to fund the project’s estimated $3.92 million in construction and remodeling costs. Such bonds require commissioners’ approval but not voter approval.
The County Board likely will meet again with project architects during next week’s regular meeting, Chairman Joe Hewgley said. The meeting will be moved from Monday to Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday.
Also Monday, commissioners affirmed Shelli Franzen as the permanent “qualified successor” to ousted Treasurer Lorie Koertner until the latter’s term ends in January 2023.
Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright, the County Board’s day-to-day legal counsel, recommended one more formal vote on Franzen’s status after further research into the little-used 1879 law used to unseat Koertner after 4½ months in office.
Commissioners initially removed Koertner May 13, then confirmed that decision July 15 after a State Auditor’s Office attestation detailed numerous recordkeeping problems and missed legal deadlines.
Franzen, who was real estate manager, has run the Treasurer’s Office since the County Board first named her Koertner’s successor May 20.
In other business, commissioners:
» Voted to hold their formal public hearings and votes on the county’s 2019-20 budget and property tax request during the board’s Sept. 9 meeting.
Under a new state law (Legislative Bill 103), local governments must hold a separate hearing and vote when they intend to change their total property tax request from the previous year’s level.
The public hearing on the budget itself will start at 10 a.m., with the hearing on the tax request following. Commissioners Monday held another public “work session” on their spending plan at the end of Monday’s meeting.
» Exercised their legal option to spend up to 1% more in the final county budget than the amount permitted for “restricted funds” under Nebraska’s lid on annual budget growth.
» Adopted an annual resolution setting allocations of 2019 property tax rates for smaller rural-based local governments, such as cemetery and fire districts and the Lincoln County Agricultural Society.
State tax lids allow such smaller property tax consumers a combined 15 cents per $100 of taxable value within the county’s overall lid of 50 cents per $100.
» Appointed Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers as the county’s representative in negotiating federal and state reimbursements for countywide repair costs from March’s “bomb cyclone.”
Some Lincoln County roads were damaged by flooding caused by the March 14 storm. Municipal Light & Water sustained losses in power lines and poles from its sustained 50 mph-plus winds, said Myers, who works for both the county and the city of North Platte.
Total costs are still being calculated but easily exceed the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s $136,000 threshold, he said. FEMA will reimburse local governments for 75% of their storm expenses, with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency pitching in an additional 12.5%.
» Accepted a combined $29,932 bid from Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge & RAM of North Platte for three new 2019 Dodge Ram pickup trucks for the Sheriff’s Office.
Each new truck starts at $29,144 under the bid, but Janssen granted trade-in values of $18,500 for one unit and $19,500 for each of the other two. Janssen was the lone bidder.