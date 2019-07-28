International flavor

A larger venue for the second International Bazaar was necessary as approximately 1,000 people filled the hallways at the Platte River Mall on Saturday.
People stood in line as long as necessary to sample fare from 12 countries. Center Court at the mall was the scene for the entertainment portion, and four groups entertained the crowd including a powerful performance by the Kokyo Taiko out of Lincoln doing a traditional Japanese drum session.
The sound of the drums reverberated across the mall and the rhythms were inspiring as the group pounded out a call to battle against the Oni, the bad guys. Shouts from the performers mixed in with intricate rhythms kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.
Rob Derbyshire, operations manager at Walmart Distribution Center and co-organizer of the event with Yoko Lawing, said he was very pleased with the turnout.
“The mall is full — I’m very excited,” Derbyshire said. “It’s great to see a line going into the food court. The mall businesses are excited to see all this traffic and they told me they’re seeing business because of it.”
The countries represented were Jamaica, Bahamas, Armenia, Iran, South Africa, Kenya, Mexico, Japan, China, Thailand, Brazil and Phillipines, Derbyshire said.
Beatrice Okello of Kenya is a nurse at Great Plains Health and has been living in North Platte for one year and five months. She prepared a couple of dishes for the bazaar.
“This is called mandazi,” Okello said. “It has cinnamon, sugar, eggs and milk and then it is fried.”
She said it is usually served with coffee or tea.
“The other dish is called pilau,” Okello said. “It is one of our favorites back in Kenya. It is rice mixed with beef and spices, one of them is cinnamon, pilau masala, oil and salt. It is very tasty and is prepared for festivities like weddings.”
Guilherme Alves, research assistant at the University of Nebraska West Central Extension office, is from Brazil.
“I’ve been in North Platte for one year and three months, but I was here four years ago for one year,” Alves said. “At that time, I was a student.”
Portuguese is the language of Brazil.
“It’s a big country,” Alves said. “Currently we have over 2 million people. The economy is based on agriculture. We are the biggest producer of soybeans in the world and second in corn, right behind the United States.”
He said Brazil is the largest producer of sugar cane and coffee as well.
”We have good people there,” Alves said. “Brazil is a democracy, thank God.”
The crowd also enjoyed the performances of the Flatrock Irregulars, a local band that plays traditional Irish music, Ballet Folklorico of Hastings performing traditional Mexican folk dance and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Child Care Services Song and Dance project, performing the Buffalo Dance and the Eagle Dance.