The city of North Platte’s contractor, Paulsen Inc., will be closing the intersection at Philip Avenue and Cottonwood Street for paving. Construction is scheduled to begin early Monday morning.
Alternate routes will be necessary, and detours will be marked.
People with questions can contact the City Engineering Department at 308-535-6724.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.