The intersection of Philip Avenue and Cottonwood Street will close later this week for paving.
According to a press release from the city, contractor Paulsen Inc. expected to begin construction at the intersection early Wednesday and finish by Thursday.
Alternate routes will be necessary, and detours will be marked.
Residents are asked to use caution around the construction area.
For more information, contact the City of North Platte Engineering Department at 308-535-6724.
