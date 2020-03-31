With interviews for his successor proceeding but complicated by the COVID-19 outbreak, retiring North Platte City Administrator Jim Hawks says he’ll stay on a little longer if needed.
Mayor Dwight Livingston said Monday he led initial interviews last week with eight candidates from among 26 applicants. All but one was in person, he said, with the other done via Skype.
Hawks, chief legal counsel Terry Waite and Councilmen Jim Nisley, Glenn Petersen and Lawrence Ostendorf joined the mayor in those interviews, Livingston said.
He hopes in the next few days to announce three finalists to receive second interviews from the same group plus Councilman Ty Lucas, who couldn’t attend the first round due to conflicts.
“I haven’t gotten it down to those three as yet, but I will do it soon,” Livingston said Monday.
But he and Hawks said the nationwide emergency from the spread of the novel coronavirus has dimmed the chances of getting Hawks’ successor on board by his planned May 1 retirement date.
“We will give (the choice) as much leeway as we can,” Livingston said. “I understand the difficulty of having anyone move at this point in time.”
Hawks said Monday he has “made the offer to help in any way that I can,” including extending his retirement date until his successor can arrive and start work in light of COVID-19 limitations.
Livingston said he’s grateful for that. “He has said he’s willing to stay and help, which I truly appreciate.”
The mayor will nominate his choice for city administrator after the finalist interviews, subject to approval by the full City Council.
Hawks, City Engineer Tom Werblow and longtime City Attorney Doug Stack all announced their retirements in December. The council chose North Platte’s Waite & McWha law firm to provide legal services after Stack stepped down in January.
Though Werblow plans to retire May 1, his TC Engineering Inc. firm was the only applicant to provide engineering services.
Livingston said he hopes to put a finalized contract with TC on the council’s regular April 7 agenda.
If it’s approved, Werblow’s partner Brent Burklund would take over as part-time city engineer, he said.
