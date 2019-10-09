Iowa company purchases Baldwin Filters building

Weather Alert

...FREEZING WEATHER ON THE WAY TONIGHT... .VERY COLD AIR WILL MOVE IN TONIGHT AND PRODUCE FREEZING TEMPERATURES THURSDAY MORNING AND AGAIN FRIDAY MORNING. ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE TEENS AND 20S ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&