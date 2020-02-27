Supporters raised over $23,000 at the 45th annual Irish Fest at St. Patrick High School on Sunday.
The annual fundraiser benefits North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust. Executive Director Wendy Dodson said many corporate and individual sponsors were essential in the success of the event.
The event included a homemade roast beef dinner and Dodson said 341 people partook in the meal.
» 4,354 game tickets were sold for the mini carnival.
» Over $1,000 worth of baked goods were sold.
» Bids were placed on 72 silent auction itmes.
» 4,127 raffle tickets were sold.
Ali Blake of North Platte claimed the raffle grand prize of $1,000 cash. Other raffle prize winners were Steve Weber, Mick and Sue Fleck, TJ and Joy Fleck and Todd and Bridget Pettit, all of North Platte.
Dunkin’ of North Platte donated croissants for the meal. Meat was provided by the Lincoln County Feedyard, LLC. Potatoes were donated by Noffsinger Brothers, Inc. Teresa Kelly and Dodson said the St. Patrick Church’s confirmation class prepared the cookies and an army of volunteers led by Mike Noffsinger, Andrew Jett, Judy Holys, Deb Tines, Tim and Karen O’Connor, and Mike Montgomery prepared and served the meal.
Kim Koch provided music and sound. Dodson said the faculty and students of St. Patrick and McDaid schools deserve special recognition for playing a key role in planning and executing Irish Fest every year. Student volunteers staff the game booths, serve in the cafeteria, sell raffle tickets and provide baked goods for the event.
In the past 10 years alone, Irish Fest has generated over $275,000 in support of the North Platte Catholic Schools and well over $1 million dollars since the event’s inception. The event is held every year on the last Sunday in February.
A complete listing of corporate and individual sponsors can be found at the North Platte Catholic Schools Facebook page at facebook.com/npcatholicschools.
