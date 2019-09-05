“Playing through” the Iron Eagle Golf Course controversy wasn’t an option for North Platte City Council members Tuesday night.
The 25-year-old course along the South Platte River loomed throughout most of the council’s 3-hour, 20-minute meeting, starting with a public hearing on the city’s proposed 2019-20 budget.
The eight-member council can alter its course on Iron Eagle — or not — when it debates and considers approval of the $146.7 million budget at a preplanned special meeting tonight.
Council members also will consider an unrelated lawsuit settlement with the League Association of Risk Management during the 6 p.m. meeting in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
A parade of speakers Tuesday urged the city to give up on Iron Eagle, which has required regular cash infusions over its 25-year life to stay open and restore multiple holes damaged by floods in 1995, 1997, 2013 and 2015.
“The public decided 25 years ago to try it,” said Rich Reinert of 2602 Cedarberry Lane, referring to the May 1992 vote that approved a municipal golf course after the Glenn Chase family offered to donate the site for that purpose.
“It hasn’t worked for 25 years. Let the public decide whether they want to continue,” added Reinert, who wore a shirt with the logo of the private Lake Maloney Golf Club.
Other speakers took aim at the city’s plan to transfer $3.25 million in surplus Municipal Light & Water electric fees to wipe out Iron Eagle’s cumulative deficit of nearly $3 million. The rest would go into a contingency fund in the golf budget.
Mark and Terry Woods, who live at West Ninth and Emory streets, decried the city’s willingness to divert money to the golf course when city streets like West Ninth have gone begging for improvement for years.
“It’s just too much,” Terry Woods said. “We can’t get our streets fixed. I can’t get a sidewalk or a storm sewer in my neighborhood. We’ve been on the one- and six-year road plan for 30 years.
“That’s ridiculous. If we didn’t have a golf course to support and we weren’t giving it three million dollars, I might get a street.”
A couple of Iron Eagle patrons defended the course, with Dan Perlinger of 2809 W. Third St. saying the course is in its best shape in many years.
“Iron Eagle isn’t nearly as much every year as what the (North Platte) Rec Center costs,” Perlinger said. “We’ve got one of the best golf courses around, and I think we should keep it.”
Virtually no one commented on the other particulars in the budget, which would raise the city’s tax request by 0.7% over 2018-19 and cut overall spending in all city funds by 11.4%.
No one spoke at a second public hearing — mandated by a new state law — on the city’s plan to ask for more property tax money next year. The new city fiscal year will start Oct. 1.
Discontent over Iron Eagle nonetheless set the tone for the evening, particularly when the council took up two otherwise unrelated requests for assistance from the sales-tax-fueled Quality Growth Fund.
The course’s future colored debate before the council voted 5-3 for a $1 million QGF “performance loan” for Chief Development Inc.’s proposed trio of projects, including a 200-unit-plus “senior living” complex due west of Iron Eagle.
“I think these guys have a real challenge because there is uncertainty with the golf course,” Councilman Ty Lucas said during debate on the loan.
Iron Eagle also was brought up as the council split 5-3 in favor of a $20,000 QGF grant to help fund a feasibility study on North Platte’s “sports tourism” potential and renovation or replacement of the city’s 45-year-old recreation center.
“I have a problem giving more money for more studies when the community’s told us pretty clearly what they want done with the golf course,” said Councilman Ed Rieker, who voted against both QGF proposals.
The evening’s last words on Iron Eagle came when the council reached a pair of agenda items tabled when the city’s administration first proposed transferring surplus ML&W funds to Iron Eagle on June 18.
The council that night set aside that request — which also would have transferred Iron Eagle’s budget from the “other funds” category into the general fund — and an unrelated $800,000 transfer to the general fund from the Community Development Block Grant fund.
The latter transfer would reimburse the general fund for advancing money to local CDBG recipients when their federal grant funds were late in arriving, City Administrator Jim Hawks has said.
He said both transfers, which had been recommended by the city’s auditing firm, now would be made as part of the new 2019-20 budget. When originally proposed, both transfers would have taken place before the current fiscal year expires Sept. 30.
Council members let both tabled items die without fresh motions, but not before Lucas asked whether next year’s proposed budget also moves Iron Eagle to the general fund.
It does not, Hawks said, because the council must vote separately to make that change.
