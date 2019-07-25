Hundreds of eager participants swarmed the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning to check in their static exhibits for the county fair.
Excitement filled the air as many anxiously awaited their interviews and to find out what reward their hard work would earn.
Makynzi Smith, an 11-year-old from North Platte who has participated in the county fair for four years, entered two static exhibits: an American flag made of golf balls and a hippopotamus planter. Smith and her mother found both ideas on Pinterest.
The American flag was made of recycled golf balls and took Smith over a year to collect what she needed.
“I was on the bike trail out at the lake and we just found them, used ones,” Smith said.
She painted each golf ball and then attached them to a wooden frame that she cut and stained herself, clocking in a week of work for the final product. The hippopotamus planter Smith entered also took her about a week to finish.
“First we planted my flowers so they could get growing. Then we cut out the tires, and then we spray-painted them. Then we bolted them all together,” Smith said.
Emily Hansen, 14, of North Platte has been participating in the cake exhibit for the past six years. For this year’s fair, Hansen was inspired to make a Lion King cake for her sister’s upcoming birthday. Hansen said the hardest part was actually creating the characters — made of fondant and gum paste — to put onto the cake.
“You want people to look at it and see the Lion King, not just a lion,” Hansen said.
This is the first year at the county fair for 4-H extension educator Kate Marshall. She worked for 4-H in Texas and the eastern side of Nebraska previously. Marshall said she is looking forward to experiencing all the events the fair has to offer and finding areas to grow for the future. Her favorite part has been meeting the 4-H families and volunteers.
“I’ve had so many people who don’t even know me yet volunteer to jump in and help out, and that’s been fantastic,” Marshall said.
The Lincoln County Fair officially kicked off Wednesday. This year, there are some new events: The Butterfly Effect will give the public a chance to interact with hundreds of different butterflies. Another new event is the Kids Fun Center with activities like planting a flower and coloring for children. The fair concludes Monday with a livestock sale.
The full county fair schedule can be found online at lincofair.com.