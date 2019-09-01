Family and friends of Lonnie Strodtman were in attendance at Holiday RV Park in North Platte when he received a Quilt of Valor Saturday in honor of his service in the military.
Strodtman served for 9 years, 11 months and 6 days in the Navy, serving six campaigns in Vietnam.
“It was a great honor,” Strodtman said. “It was the coming home reception I never had coming home from Vietnam.”
Strodtman’s quilt was No. 227,003 presented by Quilt of Valor, said Maureen Childears who worked on the quilt from the Quilt of Valor Foundation. The Quilt of Valor Foundation’s goal, according to their website, is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
Strodtman served with fellow Nebraskan Larry Baasch, who was in attendance. Baasch had recieved a Quilt of Valor and nominated Strodtman to recive one, as well.
“It is a great honor, “ Strodtman said. “It looks beautiful; I am going to wear it when I get cold.”
Childears worked on the quilt for 3 years, she said.
“Our goal is to make as many quilts as we can to honor as many veterans as we can for their service,” Childears said.
They are just starting in North Platte, Childears said, so they haven’t been able to present as many quilts as they have want.
“I enjoy sewing first off, but I enjoy being able to honor all these people who have served and gave us the freedom we have,” Childears.
Childears let her granddaughters pick out the fabric and said she was happy with the way it turned out.
“It is always nice to see the finished product,” Childears said.
Strodtman said it was an honor to see how much work Childears had put into the quilt.
If anyone would like to join the Quilt of Valor group in North Platte, Childears encourages them to email her at mchildears@hotmail.com.