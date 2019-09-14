Dave Janssen, his business partner and brother Dan, and their father, Lee, have announced that an agreement has been made for the purchase of the North Platte Buick GMC dealership from Guy Cannon of Arizona.
With the addition of the North Platte GMC Buick, Janssen Auto Group now owns eight dealerships in North Platte, McCook, Holdrege, York and Larned, Kansas.
Janssen Auto Group began in 1971 when Lee purchased a small Chrysler Plymouth Imperial dealership in McCook.
Franchises will now include Ford, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Honda.
The brothers purchased the Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in North Platte in 2008 and immediately expanded the inventory from less than 10 vehicles to over 200.
Dave said that he and his brother are excited about the opportunity to expand in the North Platte area. They plan not only to expand the inventory, but also to strive to provide the very best service possible to the people of Lincoln County and the surrounding area.
Terry Kuenle of North Platte will be a partner in the new dealership and will run the day-to-day operations.
“Terry has done an excellent job managing our Chrysler location in North Platte, and we feel he is very capable of doing the same with the new location,” Dave said in a press release.
The brothers hope to take over the newly acquired dealership the week of Sept. 16, and a grand opening is scheduled for later this fall.
