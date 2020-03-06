The North Platte Jaycees and Whitetail Screen Print presents Putt-N-Crawl 2020 — “Shipwrecked, Let’s Get Nauti” on Saturday.
Registration is open up to the start of the event from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Livestock Barn. Each team can have up to five players, with one player being the designated driver, and all players must be 21. All team members must bring their ID when checking in the day of the event.
Registration is $145 and teams may register online at eventbrite.com (search NPJC Putt-N-Crawl) or call or text Tammi Ramsey at 605-484-6960.
Registration includes: miniature golf tournament and supplies, food and drink specials at hole locations, event T-shirt and koozie, and the opportunity to win prizes.
All team members (including the designated driver) must be in costume to be eligible for prizes and all team members must be 21. If a designated driver is found drinking or intoxicated during the tournament, the team will be disqualified and forfeit all entry fees.
Follow The Putt-N-Crawl Facebook page for all updates, including hole locations, food and drink specials and sponsor highlights.
This event is a charitable fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting Deborah’s Legacy, North Platte Community Playhouse and Lincoln County Ag Society.
No refunds. Regardless of weather, Putt-N-Crawl will go on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.