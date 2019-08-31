Jaycees present check for $4,888 to North Platte Area Children’s Museum

The North Platte Jaycees presented a $4,888.58 check to the North Platte Area Children’s Museum during their bimonthly meeting Tuesday night. The funds were raised during the annual glow ball golf tournament. Children’s Museum board members, are, from left: Traci Cummings, Jennifer Jacobson, Capri Klug, Stacey Dawkins, Kristen Roelfs. The Jaycees are in the back row, from left, Ceri Fisher, Jim Keck, Sydnee Hansen and Tammi Ramsey. The Jaycees as well as the North Platte Area Children’s Museum ran the Aug. 9 glow ball tournament. The tournament saw 36 two-person teams for 72 competitors. Event chair Ramsey said the 18 sponsors were the most the tournament has ever had.