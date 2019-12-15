Jensen Ranch gets tree planting award

John and Shari Jensen of Jensen Ranch were presented the 2019 Tree Planting Award on Thursday during the Twin Platte Natural Resources District’s annual awards banquet at Haythorn Ranch, north of Ogallala.
In the past 16 years, the Jensen Ranch has planted over 2,800 trees in the Sandhills, according to a press release from the TPNRD. These trees provide protection for cattle as windbreaks and a place for wildlife to live.
John Jensen’s father, Lewis C. Jensen, homesteaded the ranch in 1913. In adittion to day-to-day ranch operation, Lewis hauled freight from the railroad at Lemoyne, raised hogs and fed cattle to support his wife and two children. After a fatal accident in 1934, Lewis’ widow, Ruth, took care of the property until John graduated from college in 1960 and returned home to manage the ranch. It was then that John first tried to plant trees, but lack of weed barrier and access to water prevented the trees from becoming sufficient windbreaks and protection for cattle.
Jensen served on the Twin Platte NRD board of directors from 1984-96, when the NRD began to offer weed barrier with all new tree plantings. This led to an increased success rate, and the Jensens designed and implemented four more plantings with the weed barrier.
The ranch operation currently covers 10,360 acres in Arthur and Grant counties — Lewis’ original ranch was 640 acres.
In 2015, the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben Foundation and the Nebraska Farm Bureau recognized Jensen Ranch for its 100-year history with the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award.
