The election field to succeed North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston has grown to four candidates with the entry of retired North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. Vice President John Hales.
The Ward 1 City Council race also gained a new entrant in recent election filings, with former city animal control officer John Pettit deciding to challenge appointed incumbent Jim Backenstose.
Hales, 65, joins Great Plains Health executive Brandon Kelliher, Ward 3 Councilman Andrew Lee and businessman and former city firefighter Lonnie Parsons in the mayor’s race.
“It’s really something I’ve thought about for quite a while,” said Hales, 905 W. William Ave. But he put it off for years “because I didn’t want to do it and have a job on the side.”
The one-time Sixth Street Food Stores manager, a North Platte resident since 1992, removed that obstacle when he retired last April from the chamber after five years as vice president.
Hales said he still might have passed up the mayor’s race if Livingston were seeking a third four-year term.
“I know Dwight really well, and he pretty much indicated to me some time ago he felt he wasn’t going to do it,” he said.
Though North Platte’s mayoral post doesn’t require its holder to quit another job, Hales said, he doesn’t believe trying to juggle both is good for the city.
“People will tell you it’s a part-time job, but we know in reality it’s not,” he said. “You really need to devote your full time to it.”
Hales said strong leadership by Livingston, his staff, the council and the chamber have pointed North Platte in a positive direction.
“We’ve got good things going on here, and I want to work on them and bring them to fruition,” he said.
The city has made a good start in improving and expanding its housing stock as called for in the 2018 city-county housing study, Hales said.
“We’ve made great strides there,” he said. “I just hope we don’t get to the point where people think we’ve got this problem solved, because we’re still quite a way from solving the problem.”
Developing North Platte’s manufacturing sector with both small and large concerns “would solve a lot of ills,” Hales added. If the city can grow that part of its economy, “I think more retail will go right along with it.”
Hales’ wife, Jan, retired in 2016 as a GPH clinical systems analyst. The couple has three sons and two grandchildren.
Pettit, the fifth overall candidate to run for the four open council seats, also stressed building up manufacturing jobs in light of last year’s cutbacks at the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard.
A native of Marks, Mississippi, the 44-year-old Pettit was a North Platte animal control officer from 2002 to 2016. He’s now a certified nurse assistant at Centennial Park Retirement Village.
He followed his wife, the former Jennifer Johansen, north to North Platte after they married in 2001. The couple has four children between them.
“I love this community,” Pettit said. “I just felt I would be good for the city” if Ward 1 voters elect him to the council.
Pettit, 315 S. Vine St., lives near the northwest corner of the ward that covers southern and southeast North Platte.
He’s running for the seat held until December 2018 by Brook Baker, who resigned when he moved outside city limits. Livingston appointed Backenstose to finish Baker’s term.
If elected, Pettit said, he would stress adding manufacturing businesses for “the people who have to leave the railroad because they’re laid off.”
Although he’s still learning about city government, he said, “I’m a hard worker. I’ll work hard for the community.”
Both Hales and Pettit said the city needs to make up its mind about the future of Iron Eagle Golf Course, though Pettit was more in favor of ending city ownership of the nearly 26-year-old course.
“I think we should cut our ties with it,” he said. “We keep losing money on it and need to research an exit strategy on that. We keep talking about this for years and years, and it’s still the same.”
Hales said “I’m not for or against” Iron Eagle, “but we need to get it buttoned up” either way.
“It’s too much of a negative focus with our community right now, and it limits us in focusing on what we need to do,” he said.
First-time council candidates Pete Volz (Ward 2) and Brad Garrick (Ward 3) and incumbent Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf (Ward 4) remained the only official entrants Wednesday in their respective races.
