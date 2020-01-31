The current sole election challenger to North Platte City Councilman Jim Backenstose has pulled out of the race, citing personal reasons.
John Pettit, 315 S. Vine St., had filed candidacy papers for Backenstose’s Ward 1 seat earlier this week. He said Thursday he has gone to the Lincoln County Courthouse to withdraw those papers.
“It’s a personal timing issue,” Pettit said. “I want to dedicate my time to North Platte, and I don’t think I’ll be able to dedicate as much (time) as I thought.”
Backenstose, 2109 Iron Eagle Court, has officially filed for a full four-year term in the Ward 1 seat that Brook Baker vacated in December 2018. The ward covers southern and southeast North Platte.
Pettit’s withdrawal leaves one candidate apiece for each of the council’s four open seats. Incumbent Lawrence Ostendorf (Ward 4) has filed, as have first-time candidates Pete Volz (Ward 2) and Brad Garrick (Ward 3).
In other election news, incumbent David Walsh, 602 E. Fourth St., has filed for re-election to the North Platte Airport Authority. He joins fellow board member Alan Erickson in seeking new six-year terms.
