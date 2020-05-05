Charges against an 18-year-old Denver man accused in the 2017 stabbing death of an Ogallala resident have been dismissed.
Amadeus Leroux had pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He had also been charged with manslaughter, second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony.
John Fratis, 25, died March 28, 2017, after an early morning disturbance in the 900 block of North Spruce Street in Ogallala.
Keith County Attorney Randy Fair filed a motion last week in Keith County District Court to dismiss the charges.
In a hearing Friday, Judge Michael Piccolo dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be filed against Leroux again.
The dismissal came after a review of DNA evidence in the case this winter.
Leroux, who was 15 at the time of the incident, lost a motion to transfer his case to juvenile court in a Nebraska Court of Appeals ruling in July 2018.
