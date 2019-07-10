LINCOLN — A Lancaster County district judge has dismissed a lawsuit claiming a North Platte-based Interstate 80 convenience-store chain has posted misleading signs about its gasoline prices.
Judge Robert Otte wrote Monday that the plaintiffs failed to show Wilkinson Development Inc. of North Platte has intended to deceive customers or has engaged in misleading or deceptive practices under Nebraska law.
The company operates Fat Dogs stores along I-80 in Lincoln, where the lawsuit was filed in February 2017, as well as North Platte, Ogallala, Sidney, Lexington and Grand Island.
The suit was filed by five out-of-state residents as well as the nonprofit Coalition for Ethical Petroleum Marketing. The group’s leaders include Dan O’Neill, president and CEO of North Platte’s Kwik Stop convenience-store chain.
The plaintiffs alleged that Wilkinson posts low gas prices on its station signs but sells gas at those prices at only a limited number of pumps, hoping travelers accidentally fill up with more expensive fuel.
Company President Mark Wilkinson denied the accusation during a bench trial this spring, saying he just tries to offer a lot of different products and let consumers decide what they want.
Otte wrote in Monday’s ruling that Fat Dogs likely has profited from its gas-advertising strategies. But if a remedy is appropriate, it should come from the Legislature, he said.
“There is no doubt that consumers have purchased gas at a Fat Dogs station believing it was the low-priced regular gas when it was not,” Otte wrote.
But “the court cannot make this decision based on the likability of a business practice or a competitor’s ire. Wilkinson’s business practices may be perceived as shrewd and clever. Those practices have and are bound to catch the inattentive consumer.”
Otte said that the lower-priced gas pumps featured on Fat Dogs’ signs offer the cheaper E-10 ethanol-gasoline blend, while the other pumps offer ethanol-free but more expensive “regular” unleaded gas.
The judge also cited trial testimony by Cindy Halligan of Mentzer Oil Co. of North Platte, a direct competitor that uses similar signs and has adopted a similar marketing strategy.
Halligan said “that to the extent customers have a hard time locating the advertised fuel, it is because they don’t read signs very well,” Otte wrote.
He added that Wilkinson has added more non-ethanol pumps at Fat Dogs’ recently remodeled North Platte, Ogallala, Lexington and Lincoln stores. Trial testimony indicated the Sidney and Grand Island stores will be revamped similarly, the judge wrote.
Noting that “our lives are awash in advertising,” Otte observed that “a consumer who relies on his/her own assumptions, is in a hurry or is distracted is at risk of making a poor or unintended decision. Advertisers capitalize on those realities.
“There is an old maxim — Caveat Emptor. It means: let the buyer beware.”
Neither Wilkinson nor O’Neill returned calls from The Telegraph Tuesday seeking reaction to Otte’s ruling.