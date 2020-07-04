A 51-year-old North Platte man charged in connection with a Monday law enforcement standoff will be evaluated to determine his competency to stand trial.
County Judge Kent Turnbull Thursday granted the motion by an attorney for Wesley H. Hawkins, who faces eight felony charges tied to the standoff and misdemeanor counts in three unrelated cases.
Turnbull continued all four cases to Aug. 20, including a preliminary hearing on the felony charges. He reduced Hawkins’ joint bail in all four cases from $1 million to $10,000.
Hawkins, who may be released after posting 10% of the latter amount, remained Friday in the Lincoln County Detention Center.
He was arrested Monday morning after holding law enforcement officers at bay for more than five hours in the 2400 block of East E Street, according to court documents.
Someone had reported to North Platte police that Hawkins was causing a disturbance, Sgt. Jeffrey Foote said in an arrest affidavit.
Officers also sought to arrest him on a bench warrant on a June 13 stalking charge, Foote said.
In addition to the stalking charge, Hawkins also faces two separate counts of disturbing the peace in unrelated June 15 incidents.
In connection with the standoff, Hawkins has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree assault of a peace officer, three counts of using a firearm to commit a felony and single counts of terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm.
