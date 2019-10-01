A Lincoln County district judge has thrown out two felony counts against a North Platte man in an April 29 disturbance, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to try him in district court.
Judge Richard Birch Friday sustained a “plea in abatement” filed by Dana L. Foster, 37, thus dismissing charges of terroristic threats and using a firearm to commit a felony.
Foster still faces a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic assault in connection with the incident, during which North Platte police said gunshots were fired near Foster’s home.
Further proceedings are scheduled for Nov. 4 on that charge and an unrelated count of felony possession of methamphetamine the same day as the disturbance.
Foster pleaded not guilty Sept. 23 to both remaining counts.
In addition to the misdemeanor assault charge, Foster was initially charged April 30 with discharging a firearm near a building — itself a felony — and using a firearm to commit a felony.
Prosecutors July 25 kept the latter charge but replaced the first one with a count alleging terroristic threats.
County Judge Joel Jay sent the case to district court after a preliminary hearing July 26.
But Birch Friday agreed with Russ Jones, Foster’s attorney, who had argued Sept. 23 that the evidence at Foster’s preliminary hearing fell short of the “probable cause” standard required to try him for terroristic threats.
Because the standard wasn’t met on that charge, Birch ruled, it couldn’t be met either on the charge of using a firearm to commit a felony.
The “probable cause” standard at a preliminary hearing requires prosecutors to provide just enough evidence that a crime was committed and the defendant should be tried in district court for that crime.
At trial, by contrast, prosecutors must prove the defendant’s guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt” to either a jury or a judge.
District courts in Nebraska only try non-felony charges if one or more felonies were attached to the same case when they received it.
All other cases without felonies are tried in county court.
