A 12-year-old boy has been cited for making a terroristic threat in relation to an incident Friday night that resulted in the cancellation of a dance at Madison Middle School.
According to a North Platte Police Department press release, officers responded to the school at 8:24 p.m. on Friday after a report that a student was on site with a gun.
The officers were informed by school staff members that the dance had been called off due to the threat. During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that the 12-year-old had got into a verbal altercation with other students at the dance and had made a threat directed to that group.
The incident was immediately reported by the students to the school staff, which resulted in the student’s person, belongings and locker were searched. No weapon or contraband was found, according to the police report.
The 12-year-old left the dance after the search and none of the multiple students interviewed at the scene reported that they saw a gun or any other weapon.
After the gym was emptied, the officers searched the premises as a precaution and no contraband was located, according to the release.
Officers eventually made contact with the 12-year-old in the 1900 block of West 14th Street, and he was cited for the verbal threat.
