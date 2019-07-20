Kearney boutique to open location in North Platte

Come mid-September, a new clothing boutique will be open in downtown North Platte.
Bow and Arrow Boutique, a Kearney women’s clothing store, expects to open a new location at 509 N. Dewey St. Owner Becky Forbes said the boutique sells fun, trendy fashion for women of all ages at a reasonable price, keeping almost all clothing items under $50.
Forbes said that when she was seeking out new locations, she felt there was a need in North Platte for something like her store.
“We have heard so many people tell us that we should open a store in North Platte,” Forbes said.
Forbes said business closures in the city have created a market for a boutique clothing store downtown, and the North Platte location has a similar feel to what has worked in Kearney.
“So many things have closed, but people don’t want to drive an hour to find cute and trendy clothes,” Forbes said. She added that revitalizing downtown is a trendy thing and that people want to go to a place where they will get customer service, something her store takes pride in.
Forbes said she wants downtown North Platte to grow. She does not look at other potential boutiques or businesses as threats or competition, but more as assets.
“The more boutiques or business means more traffic to the boutiques and businesses moving forward,” Forbes said.
Forbes said the growth of downtown takes collaboration among business owners and having pride in the city by doing events and marketing outside the store and giving people a reason to come out.
Forbes has hired a manager to run the North Platte store, but she will oversee both locations. She expects to have about five employees in North Platte.
Forbes did not reject the idea of further expansion, but said right now, she is just focusing on making sure to run the two stores well.
“I am super excited to expand to North Platte,” Forbes said. “I’m excited to see the reception and more traffic downtown.”