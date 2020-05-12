Keith County

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump (R) 1,814

Bill Weld (R) 103

Write-in (R) 20

Joe Biden (D) 255

Tulsi Gabbard (D) 12

Bernie Sanders (D) 27

Elizabeth Warren (D) 18

Write-in (D) 8

Max Abramson (L) 0

Dan Behrman (L) 1

Lincoln Chafee (L) 1

Jacob Hornberger (L) 1

Jo Jorgensen (L) 0

Adam Kokesh (L) 0

Write-in (L) 3

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 1,289

Matt Innis (R) 688

Write-in (R) 6

Dennis Frank Macek (D) 13

Chris Janicek (D) 70

Larry Marvin (D) 27

Angie Philips (D) 77

Alisha Shelton (D) 54

Daniel M. Wik (D) 8

Andy Stock (D) 39

Write-in (D) 4

Gene Sladek (L) 7

Write-in (L) 0

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative in Congress—District 3

Larry Lee Scott Bolinger (R) 46

Adrian Smith (R) 1,602

William Elfgren (R) 78

Justin Moran (R) 101

Arron Kowalski (R) 86

Write-in (R) 10

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 268

Write-in (D) 4

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 7

Write-in (L) 0

STATE TICKET

Member of the Legislature

District 47

Steve Erdman 2,076

Write-in 64

COUNTY TICKET

County Commissioner—District 1

Kim H. Elder (R) 164

James Mike Peterson (R) 32

Dale L. Schroeder (R) 237

Write-in (R) 2

