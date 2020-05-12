Keith County
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump (R) 1,814
Bill Weld (R) 103
Write-in (R) 20
Joe Biden (D) 255
Tulsi Gabbard (D) 12
Bernie Sanders (D) 27
Elizabeth Warren (D) 18
Write-in (D) 8
Max Abramson (L) 0
Dan Behrman (L) 1
Lincoln Chafee (L) 1
Jacob Hornberger (L) 1
Jo Jorgensen (L) 0
Adam Kokesh (L) 0
Write-in (L) 3
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 1,289
Matt Innis (R) 688
Write-in (R) 6
Dennis Frank Macek (D) 13
Chris Janicek (D) 70
Larry Marvin (D) 27
Angie Philips (D) 77
Alisha Shelton (D) 54
Daniel M. Wik (D) 8
Andy Stock (D) 39
Write-in (D) 4
Gene Sladek (L) 7
Write-in (L) 0
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative in Congress—District 3
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger (R) 46
Adrian Smith (R) 1,602
William Elfgren (R) 78
Justin Moran (R) 101
Arron Kowalski (R) 86
Write-in (R) 10
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 268
Write-in (D) 4
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 7
Write-in (L) 0
STATE TICKET
Member of the Legislature
District 47
Steve Erdman 2,076
Write-in 64
COUNTY TICKET
County Commissioner—District 1
Kim H. Elder (R) 164
James Mike Peterson (R) 32
Dale L. Schroeder (R) 237
Write-in (R) 2
