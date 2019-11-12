Kids Klub members gather for an early Thanksgiving dinner

A table eats Thanksgiving dinner Monday afternoon at Kids Klub in Jefferson Elementary School in North Platte. Approximately 120 students in kindergarten through fifth grade participated in the dinner, which was part of the Klub’s Mega Day event. Proceeds from the event are going toward buying pet food, supplies and toys for the animals at the North Platte Animal Shelter.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

Students in the North Platte Kids Klub program have traditionally served others on Veterans Day. On Monday, the overall message remained but the event was focused on the group itself.

Carrie Lienemann, director of the Kids Klub, said the group has held a Veterans Day pancake breakfast in the past, but decided to change things up this year.

The Klub coordinated with Sodexo, the company that supplies food service for the North Platte Public School District, for the meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots and pumpkin pie.

“We decided our giving back will go to our children,” Lienemann said. “We get pretty close to all these kids. We see them every day after school and obviously some of us see them during the day. We just wanted to have a sit-down meal with them.”

Proceeds from the Mega Day will purchase pet food, products and toys for the North Platte Animal Shelter.

Lienemann said the donation, which comes from the fees for a full-day Kids Klub event, will amount to about $500 for the shelter.

About 130 Kids Klub members participated in Monday’s meal, served in two shifts. Lienemann said approximately 1,200 students overall, in kindergarten through fifth grades, are registered for the North Platte program.

The students also made Christmas cards for veterans before taking a trip to Wild Bill’s Fun Center.

