Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, WEST CENTRAL AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT... .A DISTURBANCE WILL SPREAD SNOW FROM THE WESTERN SANDHILLS THIS AFTERNOON INTO PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, WEST CENTRAL AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA TONIGHT. SNOWFALL AMOUNTS FROM 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED IN THE ADVISORY AREA. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED NEAR AND JUST TO THE NORTH OF HIGHWAY 2. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&