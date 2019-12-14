Cultural experiences in the fine arts open up a world of creativity for youths. A group of Summer Kids Klub program students were enriched last week with the opportunity to attend a performance of “The Nutcracker” by the American Midwest Ballet in Omaha.
The interaction between the ballet and Kids Klub began with a fine arts camp hosted last summer at North Platte Community College. The workshops included a session with Katherine Eppink, a ballet instructor and performer with the ballet.
Eppink invited the students to a performance of “The Nutcracker,” and Kids Klub Executive Director Carrie Lienemann said she jumped at the chance.
“Katherine Eppink just thought our kids were so well-behaved that she got in touch with the head person at the American Midwest Ballet,” Lienemann said. “That person got in touch with Jeff (Smeltzer, business and community education coordinator at Mid-Plains Community College) and Jeff got in touch with me and it all trickled down from there.”
Lienemann said she gathered some of the kids who had participated in the camp and asked if they had any interest in going to the ballet.
“Our parents were very receptive and excited, the kids were excited,” Lienemann said. “I was telling our administrators about it in one of our meetings and Dr. (Ron) Hanson was just so excited, he said, ‘I’d like to sponsor one of the kids to get an outfit so you can go shopping.’”
Hanson, superintendent of North Platte Public Schools, gave Lienemann permission to ask the rest of the district staff to help.
“I put together a little flyer and distributed it throughout the school district,” Lienemann said. “Within 48 hours, I had enough money to take every single one of these kids to go shopping.”
She took small groups shopping at Walmart all that week.
“They got to pick out their own outfit, their shoes, ties, accessories,” Lienemann said. “It was such an incredible experience. Not only did they have the excitement of knowing they were going (to the ballet), they got some brand new everything to be able to go.”
Lienemann said the district really stepped up to help.
“We had 20 kids with us and a few of our staff,” Lienemann said. “We took a bus, left early in the morning, stopped in Lincoln to eat.”
They picked up a summer staff member who is going to school in Lincoln as well.
“It was just incredible,” Lienemann said. “Except for intermission, no one asked to go to the bathroom, no one talked. They were basically just taken away by the whole experience.”
She said many of her staff had never been to a ballet either, so they benefited from the experience as well.
“We want to do anything that we can that exposes our kids to something that may interest them in the future or really capture something they’re interested in now,” Lienemann said.
Plans are in the works for another fine arts camp next summer. Lienemann said funding for the program comes through grants and donations.
For those who would like to contribute, she said donations can be dropped off at the Kids Klub office at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St., or call 308-696-3360 for more information.
