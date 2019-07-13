Kids on the run

It was a perfect morning Friday at Cody Park as the Kids Klub Summer Academy participants ran in the annual Kids Klub 5K.
The popular program had 175 youngsters involved throughout the summer, and about 165 of them ran Friday.
Director Carrie Lienemann said this year was the fourth annual 5K for the Klub.
“We have a Kids Run the Nation grant that helps pay for a pair of shoes for each one of the kids who ran the race today,” Lienemann said. “We do our training all in the pool, so Miss Trudy (Merritt) and the (North Platte Recreation) Center staff do all of our training.”
Training in the pool is cooler for the kids, Lienemann said.
“The kids don’t realize how much exercise they’re actually getting,” Lienemann said. “That’s a really fun alternative to the way you would normally train for a 5K.”
Bible Supplies provided all the medals and trophies for the event.
“We couldn’t be happier with all the community support to put this together,” Lienemann said. “We had a family come forward, Joe and Dorothy Conger, and donate the cost of our swimming lessons this year.”
Lienemann said she was very excited for that gift.