‘King of Kustoms’ to stop in NP for Platte River Cruise Night

The “King of Kustoms” is coming to North Platte for Platte River Cruise Night July 10-11.
Auto customizer Gene Winfield will bring with him the “Insane 54,” the project car from the final episode (86th episode) of Discovery Channel’s “Monster Garage.”
The Platte River Cruise Night crew is partnering with North Platte native Mat Fhuere to bring Winfield to North Platte. Fhuere owns Mat’s Rods and Restoration in Salt Lake City.
A press release from the North Platte Area Sports Commission described Winfield’s career:
He built his first roadster while in high school during World War II. After his return from the service in 1951, he opened Winfield’s custom shop in California. By 1960, Winfield’s work was getting national recognition, most notably for his custom paint jobs. His eye for shades and hues led to the development of the first fully blended paint job. His canvas was the radically customized ’57 Mercury dubbed the “Jade Idol.” It was quickly followed by another custom Mercury called the “Solar Scene,” a 1950 with electrically operated seats that swiveled out to greet the occupants. A couple of other famous Winfield cars are the “Strip Star” and the “Reactor”; both are animated with remote control devices and gadgets. These cars have won many prestigious awards at national car shows, including the “America’s most beautiful roadster” award in 1955, 1963 and 1964.
Later, Winfield was asked to run the speed and custom division of AMT, a model car company. AMT built specialty vehicles for TV shows, feature films and movies. One such creation was a plastic-bodied car called the “Piranha.”
Some of Winfield’s creations were the “Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and “Get Smart “gadget cars, the Galileo shuttlecraft from the original “Star Trek” series, a 1931 Chevy that converted to the new 1967 Camaro in under a minute for the Dean Martin show and a new Impala split front to rear for a Chevrolet commercial.
He has also frozen a car in a block of ice for an oil company.
Some of the movies and TV shows that feature his work are “Ironside,” “Bewitched,” “Robocop,” “The Wraith,” “Magnum Force” and “Back to the Future II.” Some of his larger projects include six cars for Woody Allen’s “Sleeper” and a monumental 25 cars for “Blade Runner.”
Some of those cars had to be specially equipped with hydraulics to retract the wheels for a flying mode.
In North Platte, Winfield will give metal shaping demonstrations throughout the day, have merchandise on sale and be available for autographs.
Winfield and Fhuere will also be giving out a custom award for their choice or favorite car at the show.
The Platte River Cruise Night car show and display will be at the Platte River Mall west parking lot July 11 from 10 am to 3 pm.
For more information on other events or to register, go to platterivercruise.com or contact Samantha Geisler at the North Platte Visitors Bureau at 308-221-6865.
