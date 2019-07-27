Kittle’s Music moves next door

Narrowing the focus of what a local music store should be has prompted Rob Kittle to move into smaller quarters.
Kittle’s Music at 106 E. Fifth St. has been a mainstay in downtown North Platte for 20 years since he purchased Murphy’s Modern Music in 1999 after a 50-year run of its own. The new location is right next door, just to the west at 104 E. Fifth St. The store will continue its quest to introduce young people to music.
“We’re changing up how we’re doing our retail a little bit,” Kittle said. “We’re focusing on a couple of categories. We’re going to hone in more on the acoustic guitar specialties and the band instruments.”
He said the store will still offer other musical instruments and accessories, but will mainly stick to those two categories.
“I just feel like it’s easier to be really, really good at a couple of things rather than try to please everybody,” Kittle said. “I just don’t think you can service everybody that well.”
A lot of music stores try to do that, Kittle said, but that seems to spread them too thin. Kittle graduated with a degree in instrument repair and that is one of the areas he wants to sharpen.
“Honestly, we want to do less repair, and when I say less repair, we get a lot of people who bring in things that they bought on Amazon and they are complete junk,” Kittle said. “We don’t really want to do those things anymore. We want to focus in on building a better band program in the area, and we feel like by servicing people who purchase from us, we can do that better.”
He said having a nice instrument to learn on is worth the effort and the money.
“I think it’s going to be better for the programs if we do that,” Kittle said. “People will come in with the excuse of ‘well, this is what we can afford.’ But the rental program was started for that reason, so people could have a nice instrument to learn how to play.”
By honing in on band instruments, Kittle hopes to give people less reason to purchase online.
“It’s going to be a tough change, honestly, because we are primarily this time of year only going to service what we sell because we’re too busy in the shop,” Kittle said. “So we want to service less of the kind of junky things and more of the better instruments.”
Not only will instruments that are purchased at the store have priority, Kittle said, but also the store will no longer service instruments bought online.
“If somebody is buying here, they’re going to get their instruments back faster now,” Kittle said. “We don’t want to sacrifice the quality of our work.”
He said technicians he knows who do really good work but have so much work repairing the low-quality online instruments that they basically are doing triage.
“They end up doing a triage on every instrument that comes in instead of actually making that how they would want their instrument to play,” Kittle said. “I don’t want to do triage work, and we’re getting to the point where I almost feel like that’s what I’m going to have to do is triage everything. I want to make everything right before it goes back into somebody’s hands.”
There is competition with online sites, but Kittle said there is a good reason for shopping local.
“If people don’t shop local, eventually they’ll have no service,” Kittle said. “I want to service where I live and where I grew up in my town, so we’re going to try to keep finding ways we can keep that in North Platte.”
The store will continue to offer lessons.
“Our lesson program just keeps growing and growing,” Kittle said. “Our plan down the road is to take the area we just moved out of and take the back of that and remodel it to be a really good lesson facility.”
The front end of the building Kittle is considering leasing to another business.