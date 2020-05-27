Kiwanis, Habitat for Humanity brightens up North Platte Kids Academy

The North Platte Kids Academy day care facility closed due to the novel coronavirus, but activity buzzed through the facility as the Buffalo Bill Kiwanis and Habitat for Humanity volunteers brightened up the inside and outside of the building.
On Tuesday, the volunteers raised the tarps on the children’s playground at the Academy and continued to work on landscaping as well.
Ciera Bank, acting director, said the help was welcomed.
“Habitat came in and helped us re-paint our entire center,” Bank said. “They went through and did all of the painting in the rooms.”
Bank said Kiwanis adopted the Academy and is busy doing its yard care.
“Any outdoor work that needed to be done, they offered to help us out with that,” Bank said.
The Academy raises canopies over its playground areas to protect the children from the sun each summer.
“Previously our maintenance man would put those up for us,” Bank said. “Since we don’t have anybody in that role right now, (Kiwanis) offered to go ahead and put those up for us.”
The Academy closed March 20 and will reopen on June 1.
“It’s amazing the willingness that (Kiwanis and Habitat) had to donate and volunteer their time and efforts,” Bank said. “I think it’s important that Kids Academy remain the resource for community day care.”
There are currently about 120 kids enrolled and the Academy averages around 70 children a day.
Bob Lindemeier, president of Kiwanis, said it is the mission of the group to participate in community projects.
“We’re all about helping children in this community,” Lindemeier said. “It’s kind of natural we come over to the day care that was shut down for the pandemic.”
Lindemeier said the facility had a lot of landscaping needs.
“Chuck Scripter (Habitat volunteer) had been inside painting and he asked our club if we wanted to kind of adopt this over here as a project,” Lindemeier said.
Volunteers from the Kiwanis placed about 60 bags of mulch along the front of the building, Lindemeier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.