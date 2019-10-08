The final recycling input meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m. today at the First State Bank Conference Room, 410 Rodeo Road.
The meeting is a continuation of a community meeting in September. Keep North Platte/Lincoln County Beautiful is seeking community opinions to create a sustainable recycling program that is more effective and efficient as recycling markets are declining.
Discussion from the first meeting included ideas centered on cost for curbside service, increased drop-off sites and use of a single monitored drop-off site. The current programs available in North Platte include curbside recycling, which is picked up every other week, and drop-off sites that residents presort and deposit.
The goal of the meetings are to find alternative ways to streamline recycling programs offered in North Platte. This is an open meeting and anyone is invited to attend, and participants are welcome to bring a lunch and/or drinks.
