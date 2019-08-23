WILLOW ISLAND — This August, 829 grade-school children in over 30 towns picked out new school clothes to be purchased by L2 for Kids, totaling $57,611.89.
The shopping trips spanned eight days at five Walmart stores, according to a press release from the organization.
Since 2012, L2 for Kids has given over 5,300 underprivileged children an opportunity to shop for their own new school clothing.
“As Lazarus in the Bible was given a second chance at living, these children have a second chance to feel loved, feel good about themselves, be accepted by their peers, have a better way of life,” said the press release from Patricia Potter, co-founder and treasurer of the group.
L2 for Kids Inc., a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation in Willow Island, has local councils in Grant; North Platte; Gothenburg; Cozad; Lexington; Callaway; Alma; Holdrege; Elwood, Eustis and Farnam; Arapahoe; Cambridge; and Hitchcock-Red Willow counties, with over 150 local volunteers. For more information, visit the website, l2forkids.org, or the group’s Facebook page.
All donations are tax deductible and are used to purchase new school clothing for underprivileged children.