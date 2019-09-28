Lake Maloney postal customers say goodbye to longtime carrier

The mailboxes along South Maloney Drive and around Lake Maloney Golf Course were decorated with balloons Friday to celebrate longtime mail carrier Pam Mathews’ last day on the route.
Mathews has worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 24 years and has spent most of that time on one route, where she built relationships with people whose mail she delivered day in and day out.
Lake Maloney resident Patti Harkreader bought 20 balloons and delivered them to some houses along the route to add to others that had already been put up. Mathews picked up every one of those balloons.
The effort was started by Mathews’ daughter Billie Jo Littell, who has worked at the post office with her for 17 years. Littell wrote to ask people on the route to put balloons on their mailboxes to honor Mathews. Littell said Mathews always told her that she had the best people on her route.
Harkreader and Celine Sawyer, secretary and treasurer of the Lake Maloney Homeowners Association, worked together to make Mathews’ last day memorable. Sawyer also sent out letters to get homeowners association members involved.
“We really appreciate her, she has just been awesome,” Harkreader said. “You can trust her with your mail. A lot of us are gone at times and she stops our mail or holds it for us.”
Harkreader said Mathews did things like bringing big packages straight to her door or taking money for extra postage stamps and returning the next day with change, something that she said was above and beyond.
Mathews started to tear up when she stopped to think about her last day on a route that she has loved for so long.
“It’s awesome, I appreciate them and evidently they appreciate me,” Mathews said.
Mathews said she loved how friendly everyone was and the conversations they had.
“I’m going to miss everybody. I’m not going to miss the snow, and the mud, and all that other stuff,” Mathews said. “You get close to almost everybody on your route if you see them on a daily basis.”
Mathews said she had been thinking the whole day about whether she really wanted to retire, although she said it was a done deal and she looks forward to spending time on herself.
Driving through the Lake Maloney neighborhood for the last time, Mathews’ SUV was decorated for the occasion with, “Honk: It’s my last day,” painted on the back windshield.
