Now, back to those other changes at Lake McConaughy ...
Though COVID-19 will still cast a shadow, this Fourth of July weekend will fully implement new management strategies to avoid a rowdy repeat of Independence Day 2019 at Nebraska’s largest lake.
Chief among them: a full ban on both alcohol possession and consumption in areas controlled by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at McConaughy and neighboring Lake Ogallala.
Greater law enforcement presence, “day use” beach areas, more frequent trash pickups and more designated camping areas also are part of the package, Game and Parks Superintendent Colby Johnson said Wednesday.
Even with those steps and others, he added, he expects a normal Independence Day period with visitors likely arriving in force starting Thursday.
“I would expect a very busy weekend,” he said. “What that will be like remains to be seen. There are a lot of factors, between COVID-19 and travel restrictions, that will determine how much people want to come out.”
Colorado, historically the largest source by far of Lake Mac visitors, was still discouraging nonessential travel as of Wednesday, according to that state’s website.
Visitors will be greeted by typical summer conditions and a near-ideal balance between water levels and available beaches along McConaughy’s 22-mile-long shoreline.
High temperatures should be in the upper 80s to around 90 through Sunday, with some chances for showers and thunderstorms in the evenings, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte.
With McConaughy’s downstream irrigation season under way, the lake’s elevation Wednesday stood at 3,252.9 feet, according to the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s website.
Lake Mac’s elevation during the summer months has been capped at 3,265 feet since gale-force winds damaged Kingsley Dam’s rock face on May 1, 1972.
The Lake McConaughy Visitors Center and Water Interpretive Center reopened to the public Wednesday for the first time since COVID-19 forced the closure of most lake facilities in March.
Johnson said those who enter the visitors center will be required to wear masks, with staff members providing masks if they don’t have one.
Game and Parks also is urging lake users to maintain social distancing between campsites and throughout the lakes’ facilities, he said.
Hours at the visitors center, one of many places where people can buy Nebraska park permits, pay camping fees or buy fishing licenses, are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily all summer.
Resident park permit prices for 2020 are $6 per day, $30 for an annual permit and $15 for a duplicate annual permit. Non-resident prices are $8, $45 and $22.50 respectively.
Game and Parks officials, with input from a local advisory committee of Ogallala and Keith County leaders, had largely settled on Lake Mac management changes before the novel coronavirus set in.
Those changes sprang from arguably the lake’s most chaotic Fourth of July since the mid-1990s but also from a local and regional backlash against sweeping public-access limits that Game and Parks offered in response.
The visitors center was crammed for a Jan. 16 “open house” with hundreds of lake users from Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, most there to oppose the crackdown on access.
The Game and Parks board shelved that plan, instead voting March 20 to expand a mid-1990s ban on alcohol consumption at the “big lake” to also include alcohol possession.
Both bans also were extended to Lake Ogallala, the “little lake” below the dam.
Johnson said the enhanced ban hadn’t yet taken full legal effect for Memorial Day weekend, which drew about 80% of its normal crowds despite COVID-19 restrictions.
He reiterated that the ban has no effect on alcohol sales and consumption on private or leased property along or near the lakes, including vendors, restaurants and cabins.
But Game and Parks will deploy additional agency law enforcement officers to enforce the ban in the areas it controls, with help from Ogallala police, the Keith County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol, he said.
The lake’s entrance kiosks at Martin and Arthur bays, Sandy Beach, Cedar View and Lake Ogallala will also be staffed longer hours, Johnson added.
Local lake users complained at the January open house that out-of-state campers were sneaking in late and squatting on beaches.
Game and Parks has responded to other complaints from the January session by contracting for more frequent garbage collections and additional portable restrooms to complement its permanent ones, he said.
Paulsen Inc. of Cozad has nearly finished repaving 12 miles of Shoreline Road, which runs west from Martin Bay to Sandy Beach. Johnson said work has been suspended for the holiday weekend.
One aspect of Game and Parks’ January plan that survived, he said, was the designation of “day use” beach areas at Martin Bay, Arthur Bay and Cedar View and the lake’s five permanent campgrounds.
Swimming wasn’t yet allowed Memorial Day weekend under then-current COVID-19 restrictions. It’s allowed now, Johnson said.
The agency also designated 310 additional camping pads on grassy areas on Lake Ogallala’s west side and at Martin Bay and Sandy Beach to bolster its 324 permanent campground pads, he said.
That adds up to more designated camping spaces than the 600 proposed in the January plan, which drew fire because all spaces would have had to be reserved.
The permanent pads still must be reserved, and they’re all spoken for this weekend, Johnson said.
But first-come, first-served camping remains the rule for the 310 grassy pads, and beach camping outside the day-use areas remains available, he added.
Visit outdoornebraska.gov/lakemcconaughy for full information on Game and Parks facilities and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.