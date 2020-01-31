Nebraska farmers and ranchers moved closer Thursday to getting a head start on hunting their own land before deer season starts each year.
The Legislature gave 38-1 first-round approval to Legislative Bill 126, a 2019 bill by state Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, after adopting a compromise amendment he worked out with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
It would grant up to four free firearm permits for landowners and immediate family members to hunt deer on their own land — but nowhere else — from Saturday through Wednesday before the regular firearms season starts.
Nebraska’s 2020 deer seasons will be Nov. 14-22 for firearms, Dec. 1-31 for muzzleloaders and Sept. 1-Dec. 31 for archery. The most recent hunting season for deer without antlers ended Jan. 15.
A companion Hughes bill (LB 127) enacted in 2019 defined “immediate family” as a landowner’s spouse; his or her child or stepchild and the child or stepchild’s spouse; a sibling sharing ownership in the property; and that sibling’s spouse.
Nebraskans would have to own at least 80 acres to receive a single free preseason permit under the revised LB 126. That number would rise to two for a minimum 160-acre spread, three for at least 240 acres and four for 320 acres or more.
Nonresident landowners would need larger spreads to qualify: at least 320 acres for a single free preseason permit, 640 acres (1 square mile) for two, 960 acres for three and 1,280 acres or more for four.
Senators also dropped a provision in LB 126’s original version requiring landowners to open at least half their land to public hunting during the regular firearms season to get free preseason permits.
Hughes and Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard, Tom Brewer of Gordon and Matt Williams of Gothenburg all voted to advance LB 126. North Platte Sen. Mike Groene did not vote on first-round approval but joined in backing Hughes’ amendment.
Rural lawmakers accounted for most of Thursday’s debate on the bill, which Hughes called a small gesture to landowners who typically grant access to visiting hunters but also bear year-round costs from deer eating crops and causing other damage.
“The landowner has the right to hunt his own land first, regardless of when the season is,” said Hughes, who farms in Perkins County near the Colorado line.
LB 126 is “about showing a little respect to the landowners because they’re raising all the state’s wildlife,” he added.
Land and crop damage from excessive deer populations, Hughes said, ranks second among the complaints in phone calls he gets from his southwest Nebraska constituents.
It’s similar in the Panhandle, added Erdman, who considered introducing a similar bill last year before learning Hughes was planning one.
“For the people who come out from the cities (to hunt), it’s a recreational event, not a necessity,” Erdman said. “For the landowner, it’s a necessity on the land they’re paying (property) taxes on.”
Though most floor comments favored LB 126, Hughes also had to weather opposition reflecting an outbreak of email criticism from some hunters.
The Nebraska Sportsmen’s Foundation alerted members to the bill’s imminent debate via its Facebook page Thursday morning. It was one of five hunting and conservation groups that spoke against LB 126 at its January 2019 public hearing.
Floor skepticism came mainly from Sens. Tim Gragert of Creighton, who cast the lone vote against advancing the bill, and Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, LB 126’s only opponent in the Hughes-led Natural Resources Committee.
After Hughes’ compromise amendment was adopted, Bostelman won Hughes’ agreement to explore other amendments with him before second-round debate.
Bostelman earlier acknowledged landowners’ problems but said LB 126 could cost Game and Parks thousands of dollars in license fees.
That agency and wildlife biologists are charged with controlling populations, he said. “I think we’re going down a political avenue here that’s outside the scope of what the Legislature should be doing.”
Gragert said he’d support free preseason permits only for hunting does, which would control deer numbers more effectively than targeting well-racked antlered males.
Groene, who owns Lincoln County land near the South Loup River, said he likes the bill’s concept but also agreed with Gragert’s population observation.
Rural Nebraskans should guard against telling their urban neighbors “the deer belongs to the landowner” lest they damage hunting statewide, he said.
Hughes said he didn’t offer LB 126 as the answer to controlling deer populations. But Game and Parks officials hadn’t been receptive to landowners’ complaints either until recently, he and Erdman said.
If his revised bill passes, Hughes said, it gives landowners who hunt a chance to enjoy the outdoors with their families and harvest the meat from deer who feed on their land the rest of the year.
“It’s hunting. It’s family time,” he said. But “it’s not a slam-dunk. Not everyone who goes deer hunting gets a deer.”
