Students at Madison Middle School in North Platte are learning about community service through a new after-school club.
Madison Ambassadors in the Community was organized by teacher Kelly Smith for students to gain understanding about civic duties. The students will participate in community service projects and pay-it-forward opportunities.
“We meet every Monday and the club is about us as students being involved in the community,” said student Lauren Marchlewski. “Why I’m here is because it’s important that I get involved with the community, because I have a lot of people in my family who are in the Marines and it just gives me a lot of opportunities to prove I can do it.”
Student Emma Mashek said she wants to be able to help her community.
“I believe that kids are able to help, just because we’re little doesn’t mean that we can’t, and that’s why I’m in Madison Ambassadors in the Community,” Emma said. “I believe in the saying, ‘Be the voice, not the echo.’”
Alli Thompson, another student, said there are a lot of benefits for the students as well.
“I think one of the big, most important things about this club is that kids our age are getting to go around in the community and do things that we usually wouldn’t do on our own time,” Alli said. “A lot of the time, kids can be found on their Xboxes or whatever and not really making a big difference in our community.”
Alli thinks it will be a great experience for her.
“I’m sure all of my friends agree that it’s really good for us and it’s enjoyable,” she said. “It’s fun and we get to meet a lot of people. We get to do a lot of things that we normally wouldn’t get to do.”
The students said they plan the projects.
“We get to be completely on our own and we get to come up with the ideas and things we want to do,” Alli said.
The group is planning to make Buddy Benches and in November will be honoring veterans.
“In December, we’re honoring the Salvation Army and Bridge of Hope,” Lauren said.
Emma said she is most looking forward to December.
“I really like the (mission) of those two places,” she said. “I like what they do and how they help people who really cannot help themselves.”
The focus on community service is at the heart of the students who have joined the club.
“This is completely my first time doing this,” Lauren said, “but it really makes me smile knowing that I’ll actually be able to help.”
