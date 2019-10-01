Learning to LEAD

Nebraska’s future agricultural leaders gain insight through the Leadership Education/Action Development program that began in 1981.
The cooperative effort between Agricultural Builders of Nebraska Inc. and the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln hopes to prepare and motivate men and women in agriculture for more effective leadership.
On Monday, the LEAD 39 group was in North Platte at the NPPD Hydroelectric Plant for its first step in an educational process.
“The LEAD program is a 19-month program from start to finish,” said Terry Hejny, LEAD director. “The first year, they’ll study eight national issues. We’re out here in western Nebraska on energy, water and natural resources right now.”
The group participated in three presentations by Nebraska Public Power District staff: “NPPD’s Role in Growing the State’s Economy” by Nicole Sedlacek, economic development consultant, of O’Neill; “Sustainable Energy” by Steven Walker, energy efficiency consultant, North Platte; and “NPPD’s Water Systems”by Edward Dekleva, projects and technical leader, North Platte.
Zach Paulman and Tom Kelly, both of Sutherland, are members of the LEAD 39 group.
“I got involved with it because of my dad mostly,” Paulman said. “He really encouraged me to do it. You just kind of look around the state and there’s a lot of LEAD Fellows around and they’re all in leadership roles now.”
Paulman said he works on the family farm and through the LEAD program hopes to further his connections.
“I’m just really looking forward to getting across the rest of United States really and seeing how agriculture is done in different areas and how it affects people differently, seeing how they do things,” Paulman said. “Out here, we’re in a small neck of the woods.”
Kelly said his dad also influenced him to get involved with the LEAD program.
“I just believe this is one of the top ag programs available in the state, if not the country,” Kelly said. “It’s great to be a part of something like this. It’s a great way to get my eyes opened.”
Kelly is an ag lender and involved with the family ranch as well.
“It’s directly relatable to me and my customers,” Kelly said.
The LEAD 39 program group will have a busy year traveling the state and the nation.
“What they’ll do next in about a month is meet at the University of Nebraska at Kearney for leadership through communication,” Hejny said. “In January, we’ll meet in Lincoln for political processes. The following week they’ll travel to Kansas City; Washington, D.C.; and Chicago for their national city travel seminar.”
In March, Hejny said, spouses will join the group in Omaha for seminars on social issues.
“Then this group will finish their first year in Scottsbluff in the Panhandle learning about its resources and its people,” Hejny said.
The program is selecting participants for LEAD 40, and Hejny encouraged those interested to fill out an application. The application materials are available online at lead.unl.edu. Hejny said the deadline for applications is June 15, 2020.
