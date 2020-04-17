LINCOLN — Lexington and Grant are among communities receiving grant funds through Nebraska’s Civic and Community Center Financing Fund grant program.
Administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the CCCFF program is designed to support communities as they plan and execute projects — such as new city parks and aquatic centers, restored or repurposed historic auditoriums and everything in between — that preserve, develop or improve local amenities and create a higher quality of life.
“We have some of the best communities anywhere in the world right here in Nebraska,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “Part of that is because we continue to invest in the places where we live. We also have leaders who truly care about what it’s like to raise a family in their town. Programs like CCCFF are invaluable because they enable us to devote resources that help our communities achieve their goals.”
The 22 selected projects officially announced Thursday — which represent the CCCFF program’s 2020 application cycle — were submitted to DED for consideration earlier this year. Nebraska municipalities requested over $8.7 million in state aid to support their projects. More than $5.3 million was up for award. Awards were available under the categories of Planning and Construction. A total of $5,397,775 will ultimately be distributed.
Projects being awarded under the Planning category, and their descriptions, are listed below:
» City of Ainsworth, Pool/Park Feasibility Study: $3,000
» City of Alma, Auditorium Feasibility Study: $12,500
» City of Lexington, Indoor Recreation Center: $15,000
» City of Tilden, New Civic/Community Center Study: $9,250
» City of Wayne, Civic Activity Center Study: $10,000
» City of Wood River, Public Library/Senior Center Study: $12,500
» Village of Dorchester, Community Facilities Master Plan: $15,000
Total: $77,250.00
Projects being awarded under the Construction category, and their descriptions, include:
» City of Alliance, Sunken Garden Restoration Project, $483,770.50
» City of Arapahoe, Public Library Renovations, $372,172
» City of Atkinson, Community Center Renovations, $58,866
» City of Bridgeport, Tennis Court Renovation, $99,900
» City of Cambridge, Municipal Swimming Pool Renovation, $310,000
» City of Grant, New Swimming Facility, $562,000
» City of Hebron, New Aquatic Facility, $562,000
» City of Hooper, Project Dream Baseball Field Renovation, $80,000
» City of Laurel, New Civic Center, $562,000
» City of Norfolk, Johnson Park Improvements, $1,125,000
» City of Scottsbluff, Rebuild and Renew 23 Club Baseball Park, $74,171.50
» City of Scribner, Mohr Auditorium Renovations, $60,000
» City of York, City Auditorium Renovations, $562,000
» Village of Roseland, New Community Center, $375,000
» Village of Table Rock, Table Rock Park Improvements, $33,645
Total: $5,320,525
To learn more about the CCCFF program, or for more information on eligibility requirements, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/cccff. Or contact Jenny B. Mason at jenny.mason@nebraska.gov or 402-471-6280. DED will release more information as the 2021 application cycle approaches.
