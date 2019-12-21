LINCOLN — A 27-year-old Lexington man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison in U.S District Court this week for possession and intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Alexander Arango-Palacios also faces a five-year term of supervised probation in the sentence District Judge Brian C. Buescher handed down on Thursday.
The prison term is 46 months with no parole.
According to a release from U.S. Attorney Joseph P. Kelly’s office, Arango-Palacios was involved in purchasing methamphetamine from an undercover FBI agent on three occasions from between August 2017 to April 2018. Law enforcement also executed a search warrant on Arango-Palacios’ residence in Lexington where 14 grams of methamphetamine was seized.
Arango-Palacios was held responsible for 200 grams but less than 350 grams of the drug.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Nebraska State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.