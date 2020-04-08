While the North Platte Public Library remains closed to walk-in traffic and public usage, the library will be re-opening its book drop at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release. The library received permission from the West Central District Health Department; Jim Hawks, city administrator; and Mayor Dwight Livingston to begin accepting library materials from those patrons who wish to return their items. Upon return, the items will be put through a 72-hour quarantine process.
The book drop will only be open while library staff are in the building: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The book-drop will remain locked at other times. The library remains closed to the public until further notice.
Just because you can return your books, does not mean you have to return them immediately. If you are unable to return or choose not to for your own health and safety, please continue to hang on to them. Once the North Platte Public Library reopens, please return library materials at that time.
“The library supports your decision to be safe and protect your health during this crisis,” the press release said.
Library fines assessed prior to March 1 will remain on a library borrower’s account, but no additional fines will be assessed from March 1 until after the Library reopens to the public for normal business. Library material due dates continue to be pushed into the future.
The library asks that those who are sick do not return materials. The book drop handle will be periodically wiped down throughout the day with a disinfectant.
The library asks that patrons not return items in reusable bags and that patrons observe social distancing guidelines while returning items.
Red lines are on the pavement to assist patrons in determining social distancing.
“If social distancing is not observed, the book drop will go back to a locked/closed status,” the press release said.
