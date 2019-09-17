Library, historical museum to present Grit and Duds Civil War Tour

Guided Lantern Tours will bring out ghosts from the Civil War at the Grit and Duds Civil War Tour Friday and Saturday, hosted by the Lincoln County Historical Museum.
The tour, formerly known as the Cemetery Tour, is a joint fundraising project by the museum and the North Platte Public Library Foundation
“It’s still the same Cemetery Tour format, it just isn’t at the cemetery,” said Jim Griffin, museum curator.
Local actors will perform as people who are buried at North Platte’s cemetery.
“One of the people featured is Dr. Dick,” Griffin said. “He was a Confederate and he’s the only Confederate we know of buried out in the North Platte Cemetery.”
Another historical figure featured is Cyrus Fox, whose family still lives on Garfield Table, 16 miles north of North Platte along the Logan and Lincoln county line.
“He was the last soldier stationed at Fort McPherson,” Griffin said.
Those are just two of the characters who will be represented at the event which is from 7-10 p.m. Friday and 1:30-6 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re going to cover a lot of people like that and one of the guys was in quite a few battles during the Civil War,” Griffin said. “It’ll be a good round history.”
Though Dr. Dick is the only known Confederate buried in North Platte, Griffin said it wouldn’t be a surprise if there were more.
“They just didn’t say what they did in the war,” Griffin said. “They came out west and purposely changed their names and started a whole new life.”
The weekend will kick off with a lantern tour on Friday night.
“The lantern tour on Friday night is going to be awesome,” Griffin said. Groups of guest will be led around the village solely by lantern light.
The actors will perform at various buildings in the village. Griffin said there is also a non-walking tour on Saturday that will go on simultaneously with the walking tours. There is no charge for the non-walking tour, but registration is necessary due to limited seating. There is room for 70 people and there will be two performances inside the main museum building.
“We’re really excited,” Griffin said. “For $20, you get two days worth of stuff.”
Tickets are good for the entire weekend for all the events, Griffin added. For students from 6 to 15 years of age, tickets are $10 each.
On Friday evening, the events will begin with a concert of Civil War music by the North Platte Municipal Band from 6:30-7 p.m. The guided lantern tours will begin at 7 and finish at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, there is a pancake feed from 7:30-10 a.m. At 1 p.m., the Municipal Band will perform, and from 1:30-6 p.m. will be the living history performances throughout the village.
Tickets can be purchased at either the Lincoln County Historical Museum or the North Platte Public Library.
