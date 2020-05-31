Lincoln County commissioners will consider Monday whether to reopen the North Platte courthouse after closing it for most public purposes March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday’s meeting at the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., will be conducted with help from remote technology — as weekly County Board meetings have been since the closure — to limit potential spread of the novel coronavirus.
Though the meeting in the commissioners’ room remains open to the public, remote participation continues to be “strongly encouraged” by commissioners while the state continues to generally limit public gatherings.
People wishing to watch and listen to the meeting and speak to commissioners remotely may visit zoom.us/j/97017390937.
For an audio-only link to the meeting, dial 669-900-6833 or 253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 970-1739-0937.
Discussion about whether and when to reopen the courthouse is scheduled for 9:55 a.m., after routine business and three other timed items.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, whose latest relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions take effect Monday, raised the issue of reopening courthouses last week as he described plans for sharing $1.25 billion Nebraska is getting from Congress for coronavirus-related expenses.
Local governments will share $100 million for the cost of protective equipment, employee overtime and sanitizing buildings. But Ricketts said counties must reopen their courthouses by June 8 to qualify for that pot.
Brandon Myers, Region 51 emergency services director, will offer his latest local COVID-19 update at 9:20 a.m.
Commissioner Joe Hewgley said Friday that he and his colleagues also want the county’s building and grounds staff to weigh in before they make a decision.
But absent a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Lincoln County this weekend, he added, “I will vote to open up on Monday” after the County Board meeting.
Commissioners also should know more Monday about how much money they might get from the state from the $100 million pool Ricketts described, Hewgley said.
In other business, the County Board will discuss the condition of Fairway Avenue and Fairway Drive at Lake Maloney and a proposed mini-grant application by the Sheriff’s Office to the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.
