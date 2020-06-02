The Lincoln County commissioners voted to reopen the courthouse at 9 a.m. Tuesday after discussion with elected officials and building superintendent Jeff Higgins.
At Monday’s commissioners meeting, the crux of the conversation centered on how to guide the public to access offices and offer guidelines that would protect patrons, elected officials and county employees.
“So in your opinion, are we ready to open the courthouse to the public by (Tuesday) morning?” Commissioner Jerry Woodruff asked Higgins.
“We’ll be ready,” Higgins said.
The contracted security company will continue to monitor the south entrance, which is the only public access to the courthouse. Access to various departments will be limited at the discretion of each office supervisor.
One significant change will affect people seeking to pay for and receive their driver’s licenses. They will need to go to the real estate office, which is located on the first floor at the west end of the building, County Treasurer Shelli Franzen said.
County Assessor Julie Stenger said appointments will be required to meet in person with an appraiser.
The motion called for Higgins to set 6-foot markers throughout the building so patrons would have guidance on complying with state directed health measures.
The board asked Higgins to mark with arrows the flow of foot traffic so patrons would have clear direction and to keep the hallways from being congested.
Clerk magistrate Kerry Sides asked about restricting numbers of people in the building.
“The court is ready,” Sides said. “We’ve been having the people come in already, so it’s nothing new for us. I guess the biggest question is are we going to limit the number of people once we are open. Are we open to however many come in?”
She said her department has a system in place if there are too many.
Stenger said she is restricting the number of people in her office at one time and said elected officials should be able to make those decisions for their particular office.
“Without question, I think that’s the way it should be,” Commissioner Joe Hewgley said.
Woodruff said he agreed with Hewgley and said that if the courthouse is going to be open, “we’re either open or we’re not.”
“People are ready to get in and do business,” Hewgley said. “And hopefully they would respect (that there are guidelines to follow.)”
Another point was to have a separate entrance for courthouse employees. The motion indicated that employees would be encouraged to enter through the west door.
“We need to make sure the public doesn’t follow the employees into the building,” Stenger said.
The commissioners emphasized that the only public entrance is through the south doors, where security will be monitoring public access.
Also Monday, Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers updated the board on COVID-19. Myers said 103,813 tests had been done in Nebraska with 14,101 testing positive.
“That leaves 89,564 that the virus was not detected in,” Myers said. “We’ve had, statewide, 170 fatalities.”
In Lincoln County, Myers said, there have been 2,187 tests with 47 positives and two deaths. As of Friday, he said, 37 people have recovered, seven were isolating at home and two were hospitalized.
In other action, the board approved submission of an application by the Sheriff’s Office for an Office of Highway Safety mini grant for $10,080 for prevention efforts concerning alcohol and distracted driving. Lt. Dan Newton said typically the award is one-third of the requested amount for overtime hours.
No action was taken after a discussion with Dave Hamilton, representing the Fairway Homeowners Association south of Lake Maloney.
Hamilton was looking for information on what needed to happen for the county to take over maintenance of the roads in the subdivision. The board indicated the association needed to go through a process beginning with the Planning Commission and recommended that Hamilton take those steps.
Hewgley said a resolution had been passed several years ago that the county would not accept any subdivisions.
“If we’re going to promote a better tax base,” Commissioner Kent Weems said, “the way to promote it is to help subdivisions.”
